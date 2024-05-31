American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading 0.1% Higher

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.02 and last traded at $65.95. 8,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 7,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,301,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after buying an additional 107,701 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

