American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 1,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,123. American Strategic Investment has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.11.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($32.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($31.64). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 162.43%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Strategic Investment will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.