American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $17.98. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Superconductor shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 298,268 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $592.36 million, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

