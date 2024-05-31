AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 5.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. 320,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

