AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. 2,638,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,469. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

