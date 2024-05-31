AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $5.69 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,806 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 7,457,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

