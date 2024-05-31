AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $543,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $960.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $936.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $858.96.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

