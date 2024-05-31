AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 628 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

OKE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,806. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

