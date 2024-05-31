Amphenol Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Shares of APH opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Shares of Amphenol are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Amphenol by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

