Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $270.17

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.94.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

