AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

AU opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

