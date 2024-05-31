Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

