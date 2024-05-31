Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 5.7%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 910,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,523,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

