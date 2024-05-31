Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 36.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $407,855.37 and approximately $181.68 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00053287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.