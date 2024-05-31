Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $569,571.41 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $569,571.41 and $145.70 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00053571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.