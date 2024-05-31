Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $217.16 and last traded at $220.39. 771,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,740,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.32.

Specifically, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

