AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

APCXW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

