AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
AppTech Payments Trading Up 0.2 %
APCXW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
About AppTech Payments
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AppTech Payments
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.