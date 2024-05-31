Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Raised by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,178,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.