Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 1,095,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,247,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $967.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $126,411. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

