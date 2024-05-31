Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

