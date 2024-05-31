Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 48.0 %

Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

