Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 45,264 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDU. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBDU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 211,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

