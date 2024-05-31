Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 736 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,355. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.



