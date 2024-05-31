Arrow Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $55,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,327. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

