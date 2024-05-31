Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

MUB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

