Arrow Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 146,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48,673.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 222,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,878,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,462,716. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

