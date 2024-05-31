Arrow Financial Corp Sells 268 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 176.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 16.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of RTX by 163.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,272. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

