Arrow Financial Corp Sells 323 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 92,233.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 500,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 5,384,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

