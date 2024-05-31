Arrow Financial Corp Sells 3,950 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.62. 2,756,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,975. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.38 and its 200 day moving average is $270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $494.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
