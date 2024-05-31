Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 2,847,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Asana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

