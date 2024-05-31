Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.85. Ashford shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 15,907 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

