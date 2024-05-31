ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 700,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 92,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

