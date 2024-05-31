Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 63,130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

