Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 1,723 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $61,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 3,080,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.