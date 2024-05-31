Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $49.13 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $49,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

Micron Technology stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,785,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $133.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,557,543 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

