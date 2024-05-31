Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.09. The company had a trading volume of 730,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,211. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

