Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 401 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. 312,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,512. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

