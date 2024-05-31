Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $18.55 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 2,401,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,432. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

