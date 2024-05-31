Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $425.78

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 425.78 ($5.44) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.43). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.43), with a volume of 209,839 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 580 ($7.41) to GBX 595 ($7.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($6.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Atalaya Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £606.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,882.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.21), for a total value of £315,900 ($403,448.28). Corporate insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

