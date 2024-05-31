Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $425.78

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 425.78 ($5.44) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.43). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.43), with a volume of 209,839 shares traded.
ATYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 580 ($7.41) to GBX 595 ($7.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($6.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.21), for a total value of £315,900 ($403,448.28). Corporate insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
