Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.81. 948,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ATAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

