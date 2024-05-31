Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

In related news, CEO David A. Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,663 shares in the company, valued at $205,268.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $181,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

