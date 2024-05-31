Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.99-8.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.87 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.70. 4,094,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,478. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.