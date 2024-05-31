Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.99-8.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.87 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.70. 4,094,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,478. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
