Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.980-2.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.60. 4,168,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,126. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.06.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
