Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 11,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 15,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.64 and a current ratio of 23.51.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Autoscope Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.