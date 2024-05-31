Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

