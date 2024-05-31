Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

EQIX traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $761.90. The company had a trading volume of 121,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

