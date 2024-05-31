Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $30,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,000.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 190,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

