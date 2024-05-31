Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.11. 3,310,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

