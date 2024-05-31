Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.07. The stock had a trading volume of 939,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,378. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.