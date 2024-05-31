Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

OMFS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 598,607 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $356.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.